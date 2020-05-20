Susquehanna forecasts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will report a same-store sales drop of 35.8% when it reports earnings on Friday. The firm also sees gross margin falling 295 bps during the quarter as increased promotional activity and occupancy costs de-lever due to the poor comp. FQ1 EPS of -$0.06 is seen vs. -$0.22 consensus and $1.53 a year ago.

Analyst Sam Poser points to the company's challenges in bouncing back during the COVID-19 period and notes the JD Sports-Finish Line could continue to pressure Foot Locker. He also dives into the Nike-Foot Locker relationship.

"The Covid-19 crisis has led to key brands, such as Nike, to hone their owned digital DTC platforms and add many customers to their databases. FL's increased e-commerce business has also likely led to growth of its own customer data base as well. The question of how much of Nike's marketing prowess will be used to drive consumers to Foot Locker, rather than using its newfound strength to directly drive sales to Nike stores, remains. Prior to the crisis, we were of the mindset that Nike needed FL to reach the full breadth of Nike's potential customers. Today, while Nike still needs FL, this need is likely to a lesser extent than it had been prior to the crisis, especially if it takes a long time for consumers to return to the mall environment," notes Poser.

Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Foot Locker and raises its price target to $28 from $20.

Shares of Foot Locker are down 29% YTD.