Sea Limited prices $1B convertible notes
May 20, 2020 7:20 AM ETSea Limited (SE)SEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has priced $1B of 2.375% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2025.
- A portion of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and the remainder for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.
- The interest on notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2020.
- Closing date is May 22, 2020.
- SE +1.48% premarket.
