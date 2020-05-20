Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 34% premarket on light volume ahead of its conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss its pipeline of COVID-19 candidates. Highlights:

ADX-1612: The inhibitor of a chaperone protein called HSP90 demonstrated nanomolar potency similar or greater than Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir in an in vitro model. The company says it potentially leads to the inhibition of proteins associated with viral replication so it may enhance the activity of other antiviral drugs in COVID-19. It plans to file an IND next quarter. It is also being tested for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

ADX-629: An IND is on tap for June for the RASP inhibitor. In a preclinical cytokine storm model, it showed broad reductions across a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines, while upregulating anti-inflammatory interleukin 10 (IL-10). It is also being evaluated for psoriasis and atopic asthma.