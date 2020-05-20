United and Clorox in deep cleaning partnership
May 20, 2020 7:26 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX), UALUAL, CLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) launches a new cleanliness program called United CleanPlus in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and Clorox (NYSE:CLX).
- The company says Cleveland Clinic will inform and guide United's new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols that includes touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.
- Meanwhile, Clorox will provide the products will be used at United's hub airports. Clorox is working closely with United to enhance the airline's cleaning program, redefine disinfection procedures and equip customers with amenities at select locations that help support a healthier and safer environment throughout their travel journey.
- Source: Press Release