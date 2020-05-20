Vereit shrinks dividend, collects ~80% of May, April rent

May 20, 2020
  • Vereit (NYSE:VER) cuts its dividend by 44% due to uncertainty surrounding the macoeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Reduces quarterly dividend to 7.7 cents per share from 13.75 cents.
  • As of May 15, it received ~81% of April rent and 78% of May rent, which includes ~2% to be paid in arrears by a government agency tenant.
  • Casual dining tenants paid 25% of their April rent and 28% of May rent; its restaurant tenants combined paid 46% of April rent and 47% of May's rent.
  • Office tenants paid 97% of their April rent and 96% of their May rent, while industrial tenants paid 98% of their April rent and 91% of their May rent.
  • Rent relief requests have been received from tenants representing ~34% of rental income on an annualized basis as of May 15, 2020, including some tenants that paid April and May rent.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 17 cents vs. consensus estimate of 16 cents and 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 rental revenue of $298.6M vs. $301.1M consensus and $316.8M a year ago.
  • During Q1, Vereit drew down an additional $600M on its revolving line of credit, in excess of normal operating requirements, to bolster its cash position.
  • At the end of the quarter, Vereit had corporate liquidity of ~$1.23B, comprised of $600.9M in cash and cash equivalents and $628.7M of availability under its credit facility.
  • Reduced secured debt by $121.3M during the quarter.
  • Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.
