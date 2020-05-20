Shopify goes crypto
May 20, 2020 7:32 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and cryptocurrency payments processor CoinPayments announce a new strategic partnership after conducting a beta trial together.
- The collaboration brings CoinPayments' crypto payments processing platform to all Shopify merchants as both companies look to fuel wider adoption of payments in digital currencies.
- Under the terms of the partnership, CoinPayments will now be a visible payment option for merchants on the Shopify platform and will make cryptocurrency transactions easier and more accessible while reducing transaction fees. Vendors will now get paid faster in any of the 1.8K cryptocurrencies supported by CoinPayments.
- Shares of Shopify are up 1.19% premarket to $762.00.
- Source: Press Release