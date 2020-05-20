Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Corning (NYSE:GLW) will reduce the base pay of the CEO by 40%, the named executives by 30%, and each non-employee board director's cash compensation by 40%.

All other salaried U.S. employees will have their salaries reduced between 5% and 30%.

The pay reductions are effective June 1 through December 31.

Corning will take similar actions outside the U.S. based on local regulations.

The company will issue employees equity in the form of restricted stock units and stock options in amounts equal to the pay cuts.