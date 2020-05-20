Surface Oncology teams up with Merck in cancer study; shares up 35%

  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is up 35% premarket after entering into a clinical trial collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface’s SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the U.S.
  • This combination will be studied as a component of the first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of SRF617 and will be evaluated in patients with solid tumors, with a focus on patients with gastric cancer and those who have developed resistance to checkpoint inhibition — both areas of high unmet need.
  • The combination of SRF617 and KEYTRUDA has the potential to overcome this barrier to immune system activation and promote anti-tumor immunity.
  • Financial details are not disclosed.
  • Also, the company has raised gross proceeds of ~$28.9M through sale of ~10.9M common shares at $2.66/share. These funds will be used to advance its pipeline, clinical development, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.