Surface Oncology teams up with Merck in cancer study; shares up 35%
May 20, 2020 7:37 AM ETSurface Oncology, Inc. (SURF), MRKSURF, MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is up 35% premarket after entering into a clinical trial collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface’s SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the U.S.
- This combination will be studied as a component of the first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of SRF617 and will be evaluated in patients with solid tumors, with a focus on patients with gastric cancer and those who have developed resistance to checkpoint inhibition — both areas of high unmet need.
- The combination of SRF617 and KEYTRUDA has the potential to overcome this barrier to immune system activation and promote anti-tumor immunity.
- Financial details are not disclosed.
- Also, the company has raised gross proceeds of ~$28.9M through sale of ~10.9M common shares at $2.66/share. These funds will be used to advance its pipeline, clinical development, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.