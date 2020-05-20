Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) jumps 24% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive preclinical data on INO-4800, its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate. The results were just published in Nature Communications.

Studies showed that vaccination with INO-4800, which targets the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, generated strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses as well as high-level T cell responses in mice and guinea pigs. The authors demonstrated virus neutralizing activity with three separate neutralizing tests.

The company says it will use all of its preclinical data and results from Phase 1 studies to support the rapid advancement of the candidate into a randomized Phase 2/3 trial this summer.