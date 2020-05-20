Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reports in-line fiscal Q2 revenue with sales down 14% Y/Y and upside EPS for the period ending on May 2.

Revenue breakdown: Industrial, $710.8M (-8% Y/Y); Communications, $276.4M (-24%); Automotive, $182.4M (-23%); Consumer, $147.5M (-5%).

Cash from operations totaled $429M with $369M FCF.

For Q3, ADI sees about $1.31-1.33B in revenue (consensus: $1.31B) and EPS of $0.97-$1.19 (consensus: $1) .

Earnings call starts at 10 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.