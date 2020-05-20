Employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will receive free COVID-19 testing at the Las Vegas Convention Center starting tomorrow.

The testing capacity at the University of Las Vegas Medical Center will be for 4K samples daily, with subjects being notified of the results within 48 hours. Any positive results will be forwarded to the Southern Nevada Health District for contact tracing.

The powerful Culinary Union is part of the collaboration.