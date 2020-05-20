Slow traffic improvement at Urban Outfitters
- Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding breaks down how Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is faring with stores starting to reopen.
- "Store comps in 2Q are expected to drop by more than 60%, accounting for the reopening being staggered. For the second half, comps are expected to be down around 20%. Management is seeing traffic improvement slowly each week after stores reopened. Traffic was down about 80% when stores first reopened and now is down 60%. Regionally, US traffic is down 65% with sales down 50%, and the EU was doing a little better, with traffic down 50% and sales down 30%. Digital sales in May are trending better than a great April, in-line with our observation, and new online customer count is up over 65%."
- Redding lowers her estimate for URBN FY20 EPS to -$0.55, while keeping a Neutral rating on the retailer and price target of $18. The average sell-side PT is $19.13.
- Shares of URBN are down 4.35% premarket to $17.15.