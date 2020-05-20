SQM reports Q1 miss but says expansion plans on track
May 20, 2020 8:05 AM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SQM -2.4% pre-market after Q1 earnings and revenues came in well short of expectations, as lithium prices continued to freefall amid the spread of the coronavirus.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $133M vs. $169M in the prior-year quarter, net income was $45M vs. $81M a year ago, and revenues totaled $392M vs. $504M a year earlier.
- "Average lithium prices were almost 50% lower than average prices seen during the same period last year," CEO Ricardo Ramos said, which dragged lithium revenue down 58%.
- Gross profits from the lithium business now account for just 12% of SQM's total, compared with nearly half during the same period of 2019.
- The results prompted SQM to cut 2020 planned capital spending to $350M from $450M previously.
- Nevertheless, SQM says it will continue to move ahead with capacity expansion plans in lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, and expects to finalize both projects by the end of 2021.