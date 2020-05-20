It's definitely not your daddy's depression. According to Bloomberg sources, the valuation of TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) has risen to more than $100B, up from $75B during its last funding round two years ago.

Some recent private share transactions have valued ByteDance as high as $140B as buyers expect TikTok's ad revenue to weather the coronavirus storm.

Note that private transaction valuations might not reflect broader investor sentiment.

ByteDance's family of apps draws about 1.5B MAUs.

Previously: Disney streaming chief Mayer leaves for TikTok (May. 18 2020)