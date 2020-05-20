Seeking Alpha
Harley-Davidson +3% after outlining course correction

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is reopening factories this week at reduced production rates and sending dealers fewer motorcycles, according to a memo sent to dealers.

70% of Harley dealers are expected to receive no new motorcycles this year in a strategy to limit motorcycle product in the showroom and drive exclusivity.

"We are using this time to course correct and rewire the company in pursuit of making Harley-Davidson one of the most desirable brands in the world," stated the memo.

Shares of HOG are 2.88% premarket to $22.47 vs. the 52-week range of $14.31 to $40.89.