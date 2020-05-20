Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is currently offering a SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA assay kit for serological detection of IgG antibodies against coronavirus under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization authority as both products and services.

In a clinical study, performance of the SARS-CoV-2 ELISA Kit was compared with a molecular diagnosis (PCR) using serum samples from approx. 150 individuals.

Positive percent agreement and negative percent agreement with a comparator PCR observed 96.5% specificity and 100% sensitivity.

While molecular tests detect the presence of viral RNA to diagnose active infection, serological tests are used to detect the presence of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.