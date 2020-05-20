Dry bulk shipping rates float higher

  • The Baltic Dry Index rose 5.3% to 477 points in London to move higher for the fourth straight day. After coming off a low tied to government lockdowns, seasonal output and macro factors - higher demand out of India,  Brazil and China is needed for bulk shipping rates to see a sustained recovery. Most analysts don't expect a demand recovery until after a slow summer season.
  • The Baltic Dry Index bottomed out at 411 on February 10 and traded as high as 2,518 last September.
  • Capesize rates jumped 14.1%, Panamax rates were up 1.9% and Handysize rates gained 1.5%.
  • Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).
  • Related ETFs: Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY).
