FDA clears Fate Therapeutics' IND for FT538
May 20, 2020 8:31 AM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)FATEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The FDA has cleared Fate Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FATE) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FT538, the first CRISPR-edited, iPSC-derived cell therapy.
- The Company plans to initiate clinical investigation of three once-weekly doses of FT538 as a monotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and in combination with daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- The Phase 1 trial will enroll upto 105 adult patients across four dose cohorts (100M cells per dose; 300M; 900M; and 1.5B cells per dose).
- The study will assess two treatment regimens: Regimen A as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory AML; and Regimen B in combination with daratumumab.
- In addition, the Company may initiate a third treatment regimen in combination with elotuzumab, an FDA-approved anti-SLAMF7 monoclonal antibody.