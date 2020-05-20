Nano Dimension rally poised to continue, up 36%

  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares, which more than quadrupled in Tuesday's session, are poised to rally for a second day, up 36% on strong pre-market volume.
  • Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), which also rallied yesterday in apparent sympathy with the 3D milestone news, is also higher, now up 13%.
  • Yesterday's rally began after reporting a breakthrough with HENSOLDT that may allow the 3D printing production of high-performance electronic components.
  • UPDATE 8:56am ET: NNDM entered into definitive agreements to sell 17.95m ADSs at $2.00, with gross proceeds seen at $35.9M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.