Nano Dimension rally poised to continue, up 36%
May 20, 2020 8:34 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), VJETNNDM, VJETBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares, which more than quadrupled in Tuesday's session, are poised to rally for a second day, up 36% on strong pre-market volume.
- Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), which also rallied yesterday in apparent sympathy with the 3D milestone news, is also higher, now up 13%.
- Yesterday's rally began after reporting a breakthrough with HENSOLDT that may allow the 3D printing production of high-performance electronic components.
- UPDATE 8:56am ET: NNDM entered into definitive agreements to sell 17.95m ADSs at $2.00, with gross proceeds seen at $35.9M.