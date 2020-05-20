Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) says the company started the year in a strong booked position before COVID-19 and says the 2021 booked position is within normal historical ranges.

During Q1, Royal Caribbean cancelled 130 cruises due to COVID-19 and saw its APCD net yield fall to $193.73 from $195.95. Adjusted EBITDA was $152.8M vs. $627.0M a year ago.

The company estimates its cash burn to be currently in the range of approximately $250M to $275M per month. No full-year guidance was issued due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Royal Caribbean are up 2.61% premarket to $43.25.

