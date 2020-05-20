Bove rates JPMorgan a Buy 'as speculative treatment'
May 20, 2020 8:39 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Odeon Capital's Dick Bove sees the Fed's aggressive moves to boost liquidity creating a "number of money-making opportunities for bankers" despite expected reversals in their loan portfolios.
- "The creation of trillions of dollars will result in higher earnings for those banks that are able to capture the new funds and put them to use," Bove writes in a note to clients.
- JPMorgan's business has strengths and diversity that most other banks don't, he said.
- Upgrades JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to Buy from Hold and sets a $105.75 price target.
- JPM gains 2.1% in premarket trading.
- Based on industrywide figures released by the Fed, Bove estimates that JPM made $75B in new loans in the last two months and picked up $195B in deposits during that time.
- That adds up to a $1.8B increase in net interest income in April and May, or 12.3% growth, if JPM's net interest margin of 2.37% is applied to the hypothetical increase in loans.
- As for mitigating factors, Bove estimates a loan loss provision of $9.6B, which he says validates the consensus EPS estimate of $5.20 for 2020.
- "The stock is reflecting the negative point of view," he writes. "It may rally here as the recognition grows as to how strong operating results may be. The stock is worth buying as a speculative treatment."
- Boves bullish call contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and is more in line with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish.)