Forescout drops 10% after filing merger suit

  • In a filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) accuses Advent International of violating the terms of the $1.9B merger agreement.
  • Forescout wants the court to compel Advent to honor its commitments and "immediately complete" the pending acquisition.
  • Earlier this week, Forescout said Advent provided notice it would not finalize the acquisition as scheduled for May 18.
  • Advent claimed a closing condition wasn't satisfied due to a "material adverse effect," which Forescout denies.
  • Forescout shares are down 10% pre-market to $18.5.
