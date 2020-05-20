Forescout drops 10% after filing merger suit
May 20, 2020 8:42 AM ETForescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)FSCTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In a filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) accuses Advent International of violating the terms of the $1.9B merger agreement.
- Forescout wants the court to compel Advent to honor its commitments and "immediately complete" the pending acquisition.
- Earlier this week, Forescout said Advent provided notice it would not finalize the acquisition as scheduled for May 18.
- Advent claimed a closing condition wasn't satisfied due to a "material adverse effect," which Forescout denies.
- Forescout shares are down 10% pre-market to $18.5.