Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Target (NYSE:TGT) after taking in the retailer's Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Seth Sigman notes mix/cost pressures for Target were partially offset by greater leverage of fixed costs from the stronger sales tally.

"Beyond the strength of results and strong execution throughout the quarter that validates the story, the incremental today is the strong exit rate implied, including stronger in store traffic. Now, the key is whether some of the margin pressures from Q1 will continue into Q2, specifically markdown pressure. Beyond that, TGT seems well positioned to benefit from competitor struggles and the disruption that may continue to face retail in the coming quarters," updates Sigman on the quarter.

Sigman expects Target to see online sales up triple digits again in Q2 after a +282% mark for April.

Shares of Target are up 1.36% in premarket trading.

