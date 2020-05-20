Progressive April NPE increases 9% Y/Y

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) net premiums written rise 3% in April to $3.76B and net premiums earned increase 9% to $3.63B during the month.
  • The companywide loss/loss adjustment expenses ratio for April was 18.7 points lower than the ratio reported in April 2019, reflecting the significant decrease in auto accident frequency as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Recognized additional allowance for doubtful accounts, increasing its underwriting expense ratio and combined ratio about 1.8 points.
  • Combined ratio of 83.4 improves from 87.4 in April 2019.
  • April net income was $952.6M, or $1.62 per share, vs. $487.M, or 83 cents per share,  a year ago; total pretax net realized gains were $537.3M for the month vs. $131.6M a year ago.
  • Policies in force rose 9% to 23.17M vs. 21.31M a year ago.
  • PGR +1.1% in premarket trading.
