Raising money at negative yields - U.K. joins the club

  • The U.K. today sold £3.75B of three-year paper priced to yield -0.003%. The auction drew orders of £8.1B, meaning a 2.15 bid-to-cover ratio.
  • The note sale came alongside the country's latest inflation report, which showed CPI in April plunging to 0.8% from 1.5% previously. Inflation so far from target means the Bank of England governor must pen a letter to the government explaining what the central bank plans to do about it. Analysts suspect it will be a promise to boost asset purchases (rather than taking policy rates into negative territory).
  • The FTSE today is higher by 0.4%.
  • ETFs: EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, ZGBR
