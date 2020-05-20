Wells Fargo says Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is likely to break higher over the next week after it exceeded a high bar with Q1 results.

"All in, we believe today's impressive results amidst challenging conditions reflect continued progress on LOW initiatives as well as favorable DIY/Pro mix, category concentration (Appliance, Lawn & Garden, Paint) and a less COVID-­impacted geographic exposure (more rural vs. HD). With LOW shares underperforming HD by 1,150 bps YTD and a 4.5x multiple gap, we believe today's strong results support valuation catch­up, and we see room for considerable re­rating in the days ahead," updates WF.

The firm has an Overweight rating on Lowe's on its view that initiatives to drive Pro, merchandising and profit improvements will pay off over the long haul.

Shares of Lowe's are up 5.67% premarket to $123.55. Rival Home Depot is 1.55% higher.

Previously: Lowe's higher on earnings beat (May 20)