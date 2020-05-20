Arconic rated new Outperform at Credit Suisse on auto rebound
May 20, 2020 9:01 AM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)ARNCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +4.8% pre-market as Credit Suisse initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and $22 price target, saying the producer of aluminum-alloy products faces a "major inflection point" in Q3 as Ford and GM sharply accelerate production.
- Arconic "has many levers for growth with ~$600M of excess capacity, much of which we expect will be absorbed by automotive and likely packaging over the next two years," analyst Curt Woodworth writes.
- Aerospace will be a "material driver" in 2022-24 as production accelerates, especially for Boeing's 737 MAX, Woodworth believes, adding the company's strong free cash flow should allow for dividends beginning in early 2021.
- ARNC's Seeking Alpha Authors' rating is Very Bullish.