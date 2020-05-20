SoftBank-backed Ola cuts 35% of workforce
May 20, 2020 9:04 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF), SFTBYSFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Ola will cut 1,400 jobs to continue cutting costs after the coronavirus pandemic erased 95% of its business.
- Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal: "The prognosis ahead for our business is very unclear and uncertain. It is going to take a long time for people to go out and about like before."
- Sources at SoftBank's Vision Fund say it considered pushing for a merger between Ola and Uber, another investment, but dropped it due to regulatory concerns.
- Related: Earlier this week, SoftBank Vision Fund reported a record $18B annual loss, primarily due to its WeWork and Uber bets.