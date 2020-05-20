SoftBank-backed Ola cuts 35% of workforce

May 20, 2020 9:04 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF), SFTBYSFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Ola will cut 1,400 jobs to continue cutting costs after the coronavirus pandemic erased 95% of its business.
  • Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal: "The prognosis ahead for our business is very unclear and uncertain. It is going to take a long time for people to go out and about like before."
  • Sources at SoftBank's Vision Fund say it considered pushing for a merger between Ola and Uber, another investment, but dropped it due to regulatory concerns.
  • Related: Earlier this week, SoftBank Vision Fund reported a record $18B annual loss, primarily due to its WeWork and Uber bets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.