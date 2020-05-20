Stifel picks Nasdaq technology for its ATS
May 20, 2020 9:15 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF), NDAQSF, NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will use Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) technology for its new alternative trading system, the Stifel Crossing Platform, which is targeted to go live next month to the firm's 3,500 institutional clients.
- The U.S.-based wealth management and investment banking firm will be the first regional broker to launch a platform of this kind. The system will enhance Stifel’s trading capabilities by leveraging the firm’s substantial retail order flow.
- “We will also be rolling out a suite of proprietary algorithms, enabling us to consolidate Stifel’s institutional, retail, and advisory flow through a single hub prior to routing,” said John Spensieri, head of U.S. Equity Trading at Stifel.
- Nasdaq gains 1.0% in premarket trading.