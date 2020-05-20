Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,943,636 common shares at a purchase price of $2.5725/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$5M.

The company will also issue, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to 971,818 common shares.

The five and one-half years warrants have an exercise price of $2.51/share.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, clinical development of candidates and other preclinical programs, and for working capital.

Closing date is May 21.