Cree upgraded on coming EV demand
May 20, 2020 9:21 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Underweight to Neutral and lifts the target by $20 to $60.
- Analyst Paul Coster says that Cree's transition to electric vehicles and 5G capabilities "is only delayed, not stopped by the pandemic’s near-term disruption."
- Coster notes that the company's near-term prospects are hindered by the coronavirus pandemic. He tells investors to look for "additional announcements in coming months that add to the visibility already evident owing to materials supply contracts."
- Cree shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $51.83.