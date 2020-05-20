Cree upgraded on coming EV demand

May 20, 2020 9:21 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • JPMorgan upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Underweight to Neutral and lifts the target by $20 to $60.
  • Analyst Paul Coster says that Cree's transition to electric vehicles and 5G capabilities "is only delayed, not stopped by the pandemic’s near-term disruption."
  • Coster notes that the company's near-term prospects are hindered by the coronavirus pandemic. He tells investors to look for "additional announcements in coming months that add to the visibility already evident owing to materials supply contracts."
  • Cree shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $51.83.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.