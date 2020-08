LOW, INO among premarket gainers

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +44% as its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut has expanded into a new market with the signing of agreements with three leading companies operating in the consumer VPN sector.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) +38% on teaming up with Merck in cancer study.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) +26% on equity disposal in Bytedance.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) +24% on achieving primary endpoint in pilot Bronchiolitis study.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +18% on potential of COVID-19 candidates.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) +16% in pact to make Vaxart COVID-19 vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +13% on COVID-19 vaccine data.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +12% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +10% in pact to make Vaxart COVID-19 vaccine.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) +9% .

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +8% on closing of capital raise.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +8% .

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +7% .

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +7% .

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) +7% on launching COVID-19 blood test.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) +7% on licensing novel peptide COVID-19 Therapeutic.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) +7% as USFDA has conditionally accepted the proprietary brand name, “Gimoti".

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) +6% on $1.2B U.S. Customs contract.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +6% .

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) +6% on slashing dividend by 91%.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +6% .

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) +6% on Q1 results.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) +5% .

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +5% .

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) +5% .