Safe-T +39% PM after announcing new cyber-security deals

  • Safe-T Group's (NASDAQ:SFET) subsidiary, NetNut, has expanded into a new market by signing of agreements with three leading companies operating in the consumer VPN sector.
  • The agreements will allow these VPN companies to use NetNut's global network.
  • CEO Barak Avitbu: “The aptness of NetNut’s technology and infrastructure for the requirements of the cyber-security market, entails great potential for our solution. We expect to generate a significant portion of NetNut’s revenues from this market towards the fourth quarter of 2020”.
  • Press Release
