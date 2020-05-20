It was a cautious tone from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey during an interview on CNBC this morning.

Quincey noted that the company's business in China has improved, but volume is still negative in May on a global basis. While the surge in at-home consumption is a positive, Quincey notes half of the beverage giant's products are consumed at restaurants. Quincey says the company will still need to gauge the level of consumer consumption vs. stockpiling as the pandemic plays out.

CNBC video