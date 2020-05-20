Apollo Global leads $1.75B investment in Albertsons
May 20, 2020 9:28 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APO, ACIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) affiliates lead the purchase of $1.75B of convertible preferred stock in Albertsons Companies (ACI), one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S.
- The investment will represent ~17.5% pro forma equity ownership of Albertsons on an as-converted basis.
- The transaction was led by Apollo’s Hybrid Value business in partnership with the Credit platform.
- In the past four weeks, Apollo’s Hybrid Value business has invested or committed more than $1B in transactions with Expedia, Cimpress and now Albertsons.
- As the lead investor, Apollo-managed funds are purchasing the preferred stock based on the firm’s view of Albertsons’ resilient business model, strategy to invest in compelling growth opportunities, and proven management team.