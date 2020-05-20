Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is up 49.3% premarket after news that it's partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on a mobile healthcare solution.

HPE is up 1.5% premarket.

The two will integrate Aruba Networks mobility solutions with Phunware's multiscreen-as-a-service offering.

“By integrating Meridian location technology into our digital front door solution for healthcare, we expect to showcase the extensibility of our MaaS platform for Apple iOS and Google Android patient environments on mobile with real-time, one-to-one engagements, interactions and traceability, both indoors and outdoors," says Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski.