Iqvia to manage study evaluating malaria drug for preventing COVID-19
May 20, 2020
- IQVIA (IQV +1%) announces that the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, a biomedical research group in Australia, has selected it to manage a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, COVID SHIELD, evaluating malaria med hydroxychloroquine as prophylactic treatment to prevent high-risk healthcare workers from contracting COVID-19.
- The study will enroll ~2,250 healthcare professionals in Australia and will compare infection rates to placebo. The company says it will use virtual clinical tools and technologies in order to minimize additional risks to frontline workers and clinical teams.