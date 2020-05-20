Fed's Kaplan sees more monetary, fiscal aid likely needed
May 20, 2020 9:47 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Fed and Congress will likely need to do more to help the U.S. economy get past the economic downturn caused by measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an interview on CNBC.
- "My guess is we are going to need to do more. But my guess is also you're going to need more fiscal action, whether it's aid to governments or other fiscal action as we go through this," he said.
- State and local governments are likely to require more aid to offset the revenue they've lost during the pandemic, Kaplan said.
- The Fed can only lend money; it can't provide grants. "We're the lender of last resort and this is intended to be a bridge to when we are going to recover."
- He expects the unemployment rate to peak at ~20% "very soon" and end the year as high as 10%.
- An economic rebound likely won't take effect until people feel safe enough to go out in the public.
- He considers reopening efforts will be successful if new COVID-19 cases don't spike. "So I think this reopening has to happen, but it's got to happen with good testing, contact tracing, good procedures, and that's what I'm watching," Kaplan said.
