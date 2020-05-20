Stocks rebound as Lowe’s, Target sales show surprising strength

Stocks open with solid gains, recouping most of yesterday afternoon's late-day losses, lifted in part by strong retail earnings from Lowe's ( +2% ) and Target ( -0.5% ) despite the pandemic; Dow +1.4% , S&P 500 +1.5% , Nasdaq +1.6% .

Investors are watching reopening efforts, as the CDC released detailed guidelines for a U.S. reopen and all U.S. states have reopened to some degree.

Traders also await the release of FOMC minutes, comments from the Fed's Bostic and Bullard, and the U.S. Treasury sale of a 20-year bond for the first time in 34 years.

European bourses trade slightly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

U.S. WTI crude oil +2.4% to $32.74/bbl on signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. Treasury yields are little changed.