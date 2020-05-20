Sorrento down another 15% as Hindenburg shorts

  • "I suggest extreme skepticism regarding any claims made by Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE)," one former employee tells Hindenburg Research. "I would never in my life have put out a press release where I say we have a cure," says a former executive.
  • Full report here
  • Hindenburg claims the company was nearly out of cash and facing solvency concerns ahead of its COVID-19 cure announcement.
  • Hindenburg: "We believe that Sorrento’s actions are manipulative at the worst possible time and simply amount to an attempt to shamelessly profiteer off the pandemic."
  • Shares are down 15% this morning, and now off about 50% from the high hit on Monday.
  • Hindenburg has been critical on other Covid-19 names recently, like Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.