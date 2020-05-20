Sorrento down another 15% as Hindenburg shorts
May 20, 2020 9:52 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)SRNE, OPK, CODXBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor86 Comments
- "I suggest extreme skepticism regarding any claims made by Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE)," one former employee tells Hindenburg Research. "I would never in my life have put out a press release where I say we have a cure," says a former executive.
- Full report here
- Hindenburg claims the company was nearly out of cash and facing solvency concerns ahead of its COVID-19 cure announcement.
- Hindenburg: "We believe that Sorrento’s actions are manipulative at the worst possible time and simply amount to an attempt to shamelessly profiteer off the pandemic."
- Shares are down 15% this morning, and now off about 50% from the high hit on Monday.
- Hindenburg has been critical on other Covid-19 names recently, like Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX).