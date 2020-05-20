Transcat down 3% despite earnings beat
May 20, 2020 9:52 AM ET Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) reports FQ4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
- Q4 Highlights: Total revenue of $45.8M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Revenue breakdown: Service Revenue were $25M (+2.9% Y/Y); Distribution Sales of $20.74M (+2.9%).
- Gross margin was 26.3% vs. a 25.9% year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.6M (+0.4%).
- At March 28, 2020, the Company had total debt of $30.3M, with $12.3M available under its credit facility.
- The Company used $12.3M during the FQ4 to fund the TTE acquisition.
- Outlook: TRNS expect to be in range of breaking even on a consolidated operating income basis for the FQ1, which would result in positive Adjusted EBITDA results.
- The Company anticipates total CAPEX to be ~$5.0M to $5.5M in fiscal 2021.
