Transcat down 3% despite earnings beat

  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) reports FQ4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Q4 Highlights: Total revenue of $45.8M (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Revenue breakdown: Service Revenue were $25M (+2.9% Y/Y); Distribution Sales of $20.74M (+2.9%).
  • Gross margin was 26.3% vs. a 25.9% year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.6M (+0.4%).
  • At March 28, 2020, the Company had total debt of $30.3M, with $12.3M available under its credit facility.
  • The Company used $12.3M during the FQ4 to fund the TTE acquisition.
  • Outlook: TRNS expect to be in range of breaking even on a consolidated operating income basis for the FQ1, which would result in positive Adjusted EBITDA results.
  • The Company anticipates total CAPEX to be ~$5.0M to $5.5M in fiscal 2021.
  • Previously: Transcat EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 19)
