Earnings call highlights:

Breaking down FQ1 (ended May 1) comp sales growth (11.2% for the quarter) by month, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) saw 5.1% growth in February, 8.9% in March, and 20.4% in April. As for May, the company so far is seeing perhaps even more strength than April.

As to how long this might continue, Lowe's expects things to moderate later in the Q, but not turn negative. Management is not seeing the strength as a "pull-forward" in demand, but instead is talking about a "unique" demand shift.

In states that are reopening, Lowe's so far isn't being hurt by the boost in competition.

The company doesn't expect any more buybacks this year, but will return cash to investors via dividends.