Leaf Group (LEAF +5.3% ) has concluded a strategic review by determining that its current strategy is the best path to shareholder value.

The board assessed an "exhaustive" range of alternatives (including a company sale, asset divestitures and various financing alternatives) during a year when the company's business and operating environment have improved, it says; it then unanimously determined the current strategy was best.

Early trends are positive for Q2, it says, though it's not providing guidance in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, its chief financial officer has stepped down to pursue other opportunities. CFO Jantoon Reigersman left the post effective yesterday, and Chief Accounting Officer Brian Gephart will serve as interim CFO until a permanent successor is named.