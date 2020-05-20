Carriage Services (CSV +19.7% ) reported revenue growth of 12.2% Y/Y of 77.5M for Q1.

Segment revenue: Funeral $52M (+8.9% Y/Y); Cemetery $11.3M (+21.7% Y/Y) & Financial $3.8M (+13.2% Y/Y).

Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 8,289 (+5.7% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 6,821 (+6.7% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 1,468 (+1.1% Y/Y).

Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,050 (+110.3% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 910 (+122% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 140 (+34.3% Y/Y).

Total Funeral Contracts were 9,339 (+17.5% Y/Y).

Total Field EBITDA margin declined 220 bps to 38.8%.

Total Funeral Field EBITDA margin declined 200 bps to 40%.

Total Cemetery Field EBITDA margin declined 350 bps to 32.4%.

Total Financial EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 89.4%.

Adj. consolidated EBITDA margin declined 100 bps to 29.7%.

Adj. FCF of $12.6M, an increase of 30.7% Y/Y.

Post-COVID19 2020 Outlook: Revenues of $300-306M; Total Field EBITDA of $116-120M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 39-41%; Adj. EBITDA of $87-91M; Adj. EBITDA margin of 29-30%; Adj. EPS $1.36-1.42; Adj. FCF of $43-45M; Adj. FCF margin of 14.4-14.9%; Total Debt $480-490M; Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple of 5.4-5.5.

2021 Outlook: Revenues of $320-324M; Total Field EBITDA of $133-137M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 41-42%; Adj. EBITDA of $97-101M; Adj. EBITDA margin of 30-31%; Adj. EPS $1.92-2.10; Adj. FCF of $53-56M; Adj. FCF margin of 16.6-17.1%; Total Debt $440-450M; Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple of 4.3-4.5.

2022 Outlook: Revenues of $328-332M; Total Field EBITDA of $139-144M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 42-43%; Adj. EBITDA of $102-106M; Adj. EBITDA margin of 31-32%; Adj. EPS $2.25-2.40; Adj. FCF of $60-63M; Adj. FCF margin of 18.3-18.8%; Total Debt $390-440M; Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple of 3.8-4.0.

