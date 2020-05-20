Cyclo Therapeutics slips after reporting preliminary Trappsol Cyclo data

May 20, 2020 10:36 AM ETCyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH)CYTHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH -6.6%) announces topline results from 25 participants in two clinical trials, a Phase 1 and a Phase 1/2, assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of two and three dose regimens, respectively, of Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin) in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1), a rare inherited progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by the body's inability to transport cholesterol and other lipids inside cells.
  • The safety and tolerability profile was "favorable" in the Phase 1 trial. The lower dose cohort (n=6) experienced 13 treatment-emergent adverse events while the higher dose group (n=7) experienced 27. Decreases were noted in two biomarkers of the disease: Tau protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid and plasma levels of a cholesterol metabolite called lyso-sphingomyelin-509.
  • Complete results should be available in August. All participants who completed the trial enrolled in an extension study.
  • The safety profile in the Phase 1/2 trial as "favorable." On the efficacy front, three of four patients who completed the study showed at least a three-point improvement in a scale called NPCSS from baseline at week 48 while one patient worsened.
  • Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the data.
