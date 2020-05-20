RBC Bearings +6% on Q4 results and improved margins

May 20, 2020 10:26 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)ROLLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • RBC Bearings (ROLL +6.9%) reported Q4 net sales growth of 2% Y/Y to $185.8M; and organic growth of 0.6% Y/Y.
  • Sales by segments: Plain bearings $93.92M (+6.8% Y/Y); Roller bearings $31.37M (-13.2% Y/Y); Ball bearings $20.62M (+5.9% Y/Y); and Engineered products $39.93M (+3.4% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin improved by 115 bps to 41.2%, and operating margin improved by 130 bps to 23.4%.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $44.42M, compared to 29.53M a year ago.
  • Cash on March 28, 2020 was $103.3M, and company had ~$259.1M of undrawn revolving credit on its two bank facilities.
  • During the quarter company sold its manufacturing building located in Houston, TX for ~$8M and recorded a book gain of $1.4M.
  • Company anticipates that production and sales in fiscal 2021 will be negatively affected by the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 1Q21 Outlook: Company expects net sales to be ~$150M to $155M.
  • Previously: RBC Bearings EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 20)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.