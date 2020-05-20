RBC Bearings +6% on Q4 results and improved margins
- RBC Bearings (ROLL +6.9%) reported Q4 net sales growth of 2% Y/Y to $185.8M; and organic growth of 0.6% Y/Y.
- Sales by segments: Plain bearings $93.92M (+6.8% Y/Y); Roller bearings $31.37M (-13.2% Y/Y); Ball bearings $20.62M (+5.9% Y/Y); and Engineered products $39.93M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Q4 Gross margin improved by 115 bps to 41.2%, and operating margin improved by 130 bps to 23.4%.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $44.42M, compared to 29.53M a year ago.
- Cash on March 28, 2020 was $103.3M, and company had ~$259.1M of undrawn revolving credit on its two bank facilities.
- During the quarter company sold its manufacturing building located in Houston, TX for ~$8M and recorded a book gain of $1.4M.
- Company anticipates that production and sales in fiscal 2021 will be negatively affected by the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 1Q21 Outlook: Company expects net sales to be ~$150M to $155M.
