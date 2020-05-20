Investors are bidding up stocks tied to consumer activity outside the house as more pockets of retail open back up for business with social distancing guidelines in place.

Notable gainers include Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) +51.1% , PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) +18.9% , Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +14.8% , Party City (NYSE:PRTY) +11.3% , RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) +9.6% , Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +8.9% , MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +8.3% , Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +5.8% , Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) +5.5% , Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +4.9% , Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) +4.9% , Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) +4.7% , Dicks's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +4.2% and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +3.9% .