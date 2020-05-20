GE competes for military tunnel digging
May 20, 2020
- DARPA has awarded GE Research, the central technology development arm of the General Electric (GE +3.4%), a 15- month, $2.5M project for its Underminer program.
- The company will have to demonstrate a robot that can move at a speed of 10 cm/sec and dig a tunnel that is 500 meters in length and at least 10 cm in diameter for critical military operations.
- GE Research's bio-inspired soft robot design "mimics the rhythmic movements of earthworms moving through soil and the force of tree roots growing into the ground to create underground tunnel networks."
- Check out the video here