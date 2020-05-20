GE competes for military tunnel digging

May 20, 2020 10:38 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • DARPA has awarded GE Research, the central technology development arm of the General Electric (GE +3.4%), a 15- month, $2.5M project for its Underminer program.
  • The company will have to demonstrate a robot that can move at a speed of 10 cm/sec and dig a tunnel that is 500 meters in length and at least 10 cm in diameter for critical military operations.
  • GE Research's bio-inspired soft robot design "mimics the rhythmic movements of earthworms moving through soil and the force of tree roots growing into the ground to create underground tunnel networks."
  • Check out the video here
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.