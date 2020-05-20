If you can't bet on sports due to the pandemic lockdowns, what do you do? Apparently, bet on stocks, according to a Financial Times article.

"People are staying at home, there's no sports on — so people are trading for fun with the backdrop of improving markets," Rich Repetto, senior research analyst at Sandler O'Neill, told the FT.

Three of the four largest U.S. online brokerages — Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.3% ), E*Trade (ETFC +3.8% ), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR +1.8% ) — saw record account signups in either March or April, adding a total of 780K new customers.

Daniel Goodwin, for one, resurrected his dormant E*Trade account, added several thousand dollars, and began buying stocks.

"I'm not here for the long run — I just want to throw a thousand bucks at something to see if I can make a few hundred," said Goodwin, who oversees a team of paralegals at an Indiana law firm.

One high-profile blogger illustrates the shift of sports fans turning to the stock market. Dave Portnoy, founder of betting blog Barstool Sports, put $3M into an E*Trade account and began to grade on March 23. (In January, he had sold a one-third stake in his media empire to Penn National Gaming for $163M in cash and stock.)

Until this week, he had net losses, including soured bets on airlines and cruise operators.