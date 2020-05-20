Daqo New Energy maintains full-year production outlook
May 20, 2020 10:43 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)DQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Daqo New Energy (DQ +11.2%) surges to its highest since early March after easily beating Q1 earnings and revenue expectations and maintaining its full-year polysilicon production guidance.
- Q1 polysilicon production volume jumped 22% Q/Q to 19,777 mt, and polysilicon sales volume surged 44% Q/Q to 19,101 mt.
- The company expects to produce 15.5K-16.5K mt of polysilicon and sell 14.5K-15.5K mt of polysilicon to external customers during Q2.
- For the full year, Dago maintains polysilicon production guidance of 73K-75K mt, which takes into account the impact of the company's annual facility maintenance.
- With many of the world's economies starting to reopen, Daqo says it expects to see a gradual recovery of solar PV demand in Q3, as well as "some rush orders from solar PV developers in China for legacy projects delayed from last year in order to meet the grid connection deadline set for the end of June."